It’s with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Dana “Old Man Dan” Linton, 76, of Damascus, Maryland, and a MCPS retiree. Heaven receives a comic genius — man who expressed his love and friendship through humor. Compassionate and caring, he’ll never know how much he’ll be missed.
Dana is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia Linton; children, Lisa Meek and Danielle Linton-Laird; grandchildren, Aubrey Meek Jr., Heidi Meek, Julianne Boettner, William Boettner and Collin Boettner; and great-grandchildren, Jaycee Meek, Christopher Winneberger and Layton Winnegerger. Dana is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Thelma Linton; brother, James Linton; grandson, Jonathan Meek; and niece, Barbara Bradley.
There will be a visitation with the family 3-6 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Services and interment will be private.
Online condolences may be shared with his family on our website at molesworthwilliams.com.