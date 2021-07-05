Dana Fling Delaney, 80, of Walkersville, passed from this life on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Tranquillity At Fredericktowne in Frederick. She was the wife of Thomas G. Delaney whom she married on November 26, 1960.
Born on September 18, 1940, in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Ruby Smith Fling.
Dana worked as an administrative assistant for many years for the Director of the Maryland Terrapin Club at the University of Maryland in College Park. She enjoyed doing counted cross stitch projects, hooking rugs and reading mystery and detective novels. Dana also volunteered for many years with Meals on Wheels and for the Weinberg Center in Frederick.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons: Kenneth Delaney and wife Aimee of Baltimore and Duane Delaney and wife Holly Davies of Canton, OH; four grandchildren: Christopher, Brian, Max and Nate; a sister, Beverly Kneessi of Jacksonville, FL as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a sister Colleen Royce.
Services and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Weinberg Center for the Arts, 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.