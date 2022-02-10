Daniel Creamer

Daniel Hartman Creamer, 67, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
He was born in Frederick, Maryland, on Jan. 9, 1955, and was the son of Sylvia J. Creamer (nee Godsey), of Westminster, Maryland, and the late Lt. Col Tyson (Pete) Creamer.
He is survived by sisters, Nancy Creamer Stannert and husband Michael, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, Catherine Creamer Zier, of Woodsboro, Maryland, and Ann Creamer McGreevy and husband Mike, of Myersville, Maryland. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, aunts, and cousins, as well as friends in the community and the staff at the Way Station.
In his youth, Dan was very athletic, winning many awards in high school track and field. He excelled at pole vaulting and high jumping. Dan loved the outdoors. He was an avid surfer and skier, and he loved hiking, skateboarding and biking.
Dan served his country in the U.S. Army. As a young man, Dan began his struggle with mental illness and substance use disorder, which continued throughout his life.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the many staff and friends of Way Station for their decades of care, support and advocacy for Danny. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Way Station and the Mental Health Association of Frederick County.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home from 3-5 p.m., and a short memorial service will follow immediately at 5 p.m.
For those who would like to visit with Sylvia Creamer, there will be a chapel service at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Krug Chapel in Carroll Lutheran Village, Westminster, Maryland.