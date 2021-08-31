Daniel Intile, 57, of Shady Side, Maryland, entered into heaven Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., surrounded by loving family. He was born Sept. 13, 1963, in Washington, D.C.
He is survived by his three children, Travis H. Duvall (his wife Nicole Duvall), Danny C. Intile and Jordan T. Intile; and their mother, Sandy Intile. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Nova S. Duvall; his parents, Daniel J. Intile and Iris Conrad; and sisters, Nandi C. Intile, Kelly A. Poole and Karla M. Intile; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was met in heaven by his grandparents, Helen Intile, Joseph Intile, Josephine Intile, Josephine Conrad and Richard Conrad; as well as beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was a 1981 graduate of Sherwood High School, in Sandy Spring, Maryland, where he enjoyed an illustrious track career and was the Maryland state champion of the 2-mile run in 1981. He retired from Montgomery County Public Schools in 2020 after 30 years of service as a mechanic.
He enjoyed many things in his life, one of them being the beach. He always looked forward to taking the yearly family summer vacation to Ocean City with his children. He also enjoyed being the man that could grill anything! Or, as he used to say, “The Grill Master.” He always loved being able to tell a good joke to lighten the mood as well.
A private funeral service will be held for family. A celebration of life to remember Danny will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the South County Deal Moose Lodge at 1401 Snug Harbor Road, Shady Side, MD 20764. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research in Danny’s name: www.stopsarcoidosis.org
