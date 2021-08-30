Mr. Daniel J. Colgan III, 77, of Keedysville, MD passed away on August 26, 2021 at his home.
He was born to the late Daniel and Virginia Colgan January 19th, 1944 in Brunswick, MD. After completing high school, he went to Baltimore Community college before joining the United States Army. He retired from the United States Army as a Sergeant first class after 27 years of service. He served in the civil affairs battalion when he was deployed to Iraq in 2002. Daniel worked as a correctional officer for over 20 years. He was proud to have served his country.
He is survived by his five children, Daniel Colgan IV, Virginia Groves, Mathew Colgan, Sean Colgan and Sarah Colgan; grandchildren Schoen Perkins, Arlene Colgan, Lauran Colgan, Hannah Blauer and Erin Colgan.
The family will receive friends for viewing from 10 am to 11 am on Saturday September 4th, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 109 1st Ave, Brunswick, Maryland 21716. Funeral services are to begin at 11 am with Pastor Greg Hartman officiating. There will be a reception following the funeral in the fellowship hall at Bethany Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the VA or Bethany Church in Brunswick Maryland.
