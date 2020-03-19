Daniel Lewis

Daniel F. Lewis, 65, of Harpers Ferry, WV passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, VA.
Born September 6, 1954 in Olney, MD, he was the son of the late Ernest Bernard Lewis and Anna Irene Ifert Lewis.
He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 948 in Charles Town, WV.
Danny enjoyed going to Nascar races and watching them on TV, and collecting Nascar items. He was a competitive bowler and an avid Redskins fan. He also enjoyed having cookouts with his family and listening to country music, especially George Jones, Conway Twitty and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Debra K. Lewis, at home; daughter, Lisa Marie Turner and husband, Richard; brothers, Ernest Bernard Lewis and wife, Phyllis of Tennessee and Robert Eugene Lewis and wife, Patricia of Frederick, MD; two sisters, Leanah Marie Mills and husband, Calvin of Martinsburg, WV and Jeanette Irene Martin of Middletown, MD; two granddaughters, Danielle N. Bast and Erika Lee Bast, one grandson, Chance C. Bast, three great-grandchildren, MacKenzie L. Painter, Maverick V. Painter and Zaina Bast; longtime friends, Victor and Kayla Miller and boys; many nieces and nephews and his faithful K-9 companion, Dede.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Ray Martin.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Eackles-Spencer and Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV with Dickie D’Angelo officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com.