Daniel Tuckerman

Daniel Franklin Tuckerman, 75, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away suddenly at his home Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Born Feb. 8, 1946, in Ohio, he was the son of the late Louis Emory and Anna Belle Robinson Tuckerman. He is survived and will be missed by his brother, Robert Tuckerman of Frederick.
Dan earned an Eagle Scout badge at age 15, and later the God and Country Award and Brotherhood of the Order of the Arrow. He also lettered in many sports throughout high school. He graduated from South Hagerstown High School in 1964, then earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Towson State College and a master’s degree in education from the University of Delaware in 1978. Dan was a professor of speech and communication at California State University at San Bernardino, as well as Hagerstown and Frederick Community Colleges in Maryland.
“Professor” Dan was a charter member of the “Lunch Bunch” at the Owl’s Club in Frederick. He made many friends with his humor and kindness, and he will be missed by many, especially JRB, Rick, Brian, Aubrey and Kenda.
There will be a celebration of Dan’s life at the Owl’s Club Nest No. 4002 from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. All other services will be private.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.
