Danielle Raymond

Mrs. Danielle “Dani” Mary Penland Raymond, LCSW-C, age 47, of Frederick, passed away on Dec. 22, 2020 at University of Maryland Medical Center due to complications of metastatic synovial sarcoma. She was the wife of Dr. Gregory Penland Raymond.
Born April 21, 1973, in Portland, OR, Dani was the daughter of the late Neal Penland and the late Diane Griffey. She received her MSW from the University of Maryland School of Social Work in 2002. As a student and also as a graduate, Dani worked in Baltimore County to assist people who fell through the cracks in the system achieve their GED, and she began her career as a social worker lobbying the Maryland General Assembly. She transitioned to supporting residential behavioral health programs for adolescents before completing her LCSW-C. Dani was the co-founder of Serenity Within, a private practice in Hagerstown providing therapeutic services to people who had previously struggled with therapy. Dani was also an Elder of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Mount Airy.
In addition to her loving husband, Dani is survived by two children, Paige and Evan; her mother- and father-in-law, Daniel P. Raymond and Karen M. Raymond; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Katie & Talyn Wise, Drs. Sarah & Matt Trammell, Benny & Melissa Raymond; and nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Danielle “Dani” M. Raymond, LCSW-C MSW Scholarship at https://www.ssw.umaryland.edugivedaniraymond.