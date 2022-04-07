Danny Bovey Jr.

Danny Bovey “Zaxx,” 51, of Hagerstown, Maryland, passed away suddenly April 4, 2022, in Hagerstown, Maryland.
Born Dec. 2, 1970, he was the son of late the Danny Richard Bovey Sr. and Deborah Allene Fitzwater, of Hagerstown. He graduated from Walkersville High School in 1989. As a young boy, one of his favorite pastimes was playing baseball, which he played for UMAC. As he polished his skills, he became a prospect for the San Diego Padres organization.
His love for baseball led to him forming the Maryland Shockers, which are based in the Washington County area. He had a vision of growing an affordable, premier travel baseball program for boys. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends, watching his favorite sport teams, such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Florida State Seminoles. Danny’s world revolved around his great-nephew, Justice Fritz. He loved spending time playing catch and teaching him the basic fundamentals of baseball, while grooming him to be the best miniature version of himself.
Danny is survived by his mother, Deborah Fitzwater; sisters, Michelle Tibbs and fiance Robert Baker, of Strasburg, Virginia, Veronica Tibbs and boyfriend Kenny Collins, of Thurmont, Marland, Andrea Blubaugh and husband Scott Furstenberg, of Cumberland, Maryland, Angela Rudd and husband Scott Rudd, of Cumberland, Maryland, and Amy Furstenberg and husband Nicholas Furstenberg, of Cumberland, Maryland; nieces, Cynthia Fritz, of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Maleia Castle, of Thurmont, Maryland; nephews, Trevor Fritz, of Newport News, Virginia, Tyler Castle, of Thurmont, Maryland, and Matthew Sanders Jr., of Thurmont, Maryland; along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins and uncles. He was preceeded in death by his maternal grandfather, Willard L. Fitzwater Sr.; maternal grand-mother, Joyce “Peggy” Davis; stepfather, Mervin A. Tibbs; and aunt, Sherry Mills. Family and friends will be received at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, 12525 Bradbury Ave., Smithsburg, Maryland, from 10 a.m. to noon, with a service at noon. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown, Maryland. Special thanks to John Fritz, Larry Fitzwater and Gary Fitzwater for their gracious donations. Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.