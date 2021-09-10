Danny C. Favorite, 58, of Thurmont passed away Sept. 7, 2021, at his home.
Born Feb. 2, 1963, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Dorothy L. and the late Clarence V. Favorite.
In his younger years, Danny was a brick mason by trade; he enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting and fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the South Mountain Rod & Gun Club, Blue Ridge Sportsman’s Club and Sons of the American Legion, Edwin C. Creeger Post 168.
He is survived by brother, Tony Favorite (Ley); and sister Debbie Smith (Jim). He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Steve Smith, Ryne Smith, Brittany Smith, Ashley Favorite, and Angel Sowers; along with six great-nieces and greatnephews. He is survived in addition by close cousin, Wanda Riffle and her three children, Mike, Bryan and Nicole; along with special friend, Novella McGuire.
The family will receive friends at the St. Anthony Shrine located at 16150 St Anthony Road, Emmitsburg, Maryland, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, from 10-11 a.m., with the service commencing promptly afterward at 11 a.m. officiated by the Rev. Collin Poston. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Cemetery.
Danny’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.