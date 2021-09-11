Danny Fling

Danny William Fling, age 57, passed away Sept. 7, 2021, at home.
Danny was born in Olney, Maryland, Aug. 8, 1964, and was the son of the late Irving and Doloris (Dennis) Fling. He enjoyed working as a machine operator, spending time with his family, and he loved riding his motorcycle.
Danny is survived by his son, Justin Fling; his daughter, Danielle Windsor and her husband Dallas; and his grandchildren, Logan, Carlee, Carter, Connor and Ella. He is also survived by his sisters, Gail Minovich, Terry Cook and her husband Ray, and Brenda Hedges; his brother, Roger Fling and his wife Deborah Fling; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Irving and Doloris, he is preceded in death by his sister, Susan Carlsson.
A celebration for Danny's life will be held Saturday, Sept. 18, at Littlestown Eagles, 427 Mengus Mill Road, Littlestown, PA 17340, starting at 1 p.m. The family services are being held under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. of McSherrystown, Pennsylvania.
