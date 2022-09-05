Danny Tolbert

Danny Leigh Tolbert, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Sept. 2, 2022, after a 14-year battle with ALS. He was born July 2, 1952, in Montgomery County, and graduated from Richard Montgomery High School. Dan was preceded in passing by his parents, Martha and Eddie Tolbert.
Danny was the proud owner of Regional Landscape Services for over 30 years. Grass always grew greener, flowers bloomed brighter, and everyone’s smiles grew larger whenever Dan came by. His wonderful sense of humor and love of life was evident in everything he did. Danny loved nature and working outdoors. Despite his wayward golf slice, he enjoyed playing with his friends and brother. Dan was well loved by his many Scottish terriers.
Danny leaves behind his wife of almost 42 years, Madelle; and three daughters, Maddy, Elise, and Amy and husband Brett. He is also survived by his brother, Richard and wife Margaret. Dan’s extended family members and many friends will also miss him dearly.
For the past three years, he has been cared for by the wonderful and loving employees at Bridging Life Carroll County Hospice. Donations in Danny’s name can be sent to them at 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
There will be a small graveyard service for family and close friends at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church in Buckeystown at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. All are invited to a celebration of his life, which will be held afterward at the family house.