Danny Tolbert

Danny Leigh Tolbert, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Sept. 2, 2022, after a 14-year battle with ALS. He was born July 2, 1952, in Montgomery County, and graduated from Richard Montgomery High School. Dan was preceded in passing by his parents, Martha and Eddie Tolbert.

Danny was the proud owner of Regional Landscape Services for over 30 years. Grass always grew greener, flowers bloomed brighter, and everyone’s smiles grew larger whenever Dan came by. His wonderful sense of humor and love of life was evident in everything he did. Danny loved nature and working outdoors. Despite his wayward golf slice, he enjoyed playing with his friends and brother. Dan was well loved by his many Scottish terriers.