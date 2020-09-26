Darleen E. Paddison, 82, formerly of York, PA, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at Buckingham’s Choice Retirement Community, Adamstown, MD. She was the wife of the late Karl Paddison with whom she celebrated over 53 years of marriage. Born on August 15, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Dora (Shaffer) Barnhart.
With a lifelong passion for dance, she was the founder of Darleen’s Dance Studio in York. For over 45 years, she made dancing accessible for all. During her time in York, she was member of both Grace Lutheran Church and New Creation Community Church in Dover, PA.
Mrs. Paddison is survived by her son, Robert A. Paddison, of Frederick, MD; two grandsons, Alex and Evan; and a sister, Joan Lauer of Dover, PA.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Jean Ash, Phyllis Shaub, and Nancy Sprenkle.
There will be no viewing. A memorial service and celebration of life will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to the charity of your choice.
