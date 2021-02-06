Darlene Gaynel Fogle, “MaMa,” age 71 of Frederick, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, with her family by her side. Born February 3, 1949 in Manheim, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Mamie Gaynel Loughry and the devoted wife, of 42 years, of the late Alvin Eugene Fogle.
Darlene is survived by her four children, Cynthia Gaynel Trout (Jimmy), Eric Eugene Fogle (Virginia), Ronald Jennings Fogle and Sandra Dee Valentine (Stephen), all of Frederick, Maryland; seven grandchildren, Shannon Gaynel Trout (Vandell), Franki Lynn Graham (Daniel), Alvin Jennings “AJ” Fogle (Clarissa), Kelsey Raven Valentine (Dylan), Eric Tyler Fogle (Cameron), Travis Conner Fogle and Joshua Thomas Valentine; one great-grandson, Thomas Anthony Fogle; and another on the way. She is also survived by her three siblings, Lawrence Lyndon Loughry (Barbara), Charles David Loughry (Carol) and Sheila Dawn Black (Rod); her mother-in-law, Catherine Louise Barry; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A firecracker at 4 feet, 11 inches tall, she was incredibly devoted to her family and had a servant’s heart. She loved hosting holidays and picnics at her house for the extended family. Darlene spent 37 years of her life driving a school bus for Frederick County including driving her own children and grandchildren. Much to the disappointment of her students, Darlene retired in 2015. She adored children and couldn’t have been more ecstatic when her great grandson, Thomas, was born three years ago, and was eagerly anticipating Jackson’s arrival. She was an avid Orioles fan and loved to attend the sporting events and performances of her children and grandchildren. She was known as a shrewd score keeper and generally had the book thrust in her hand immediately upon arrival at any baseball or softball game. Darlene duckpin bowled each week and was very dedicated to her team. A lifelong member of Frederick Church of the Brethren, Darlene was a part of the Friendship Class, Ladies Bible Study, and the Women’s Guild. She served as a greeter every Sunday and her family likes to say she “never met a stranger” and truly went out of her way to make every newcomer feel welcome. Darlene was also an active member of the Libertytown Unionville Lions Club and she enjoyed quilting, playing Rummy, cornhole, and Parcheesi, having a cup of coffee with friends, ’60s music, gardening, and, of course, Elvis.
A funeral service will be held Monday, February 15, at the Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Ave., Frederick, MD 21701 at 11 a.m. Pastor Kevin King will be officiating. Wearing of masks, social distancing, and limiting the number of people in the church at any one time will be observed. All social distancing protocols will be observed. Face coverings are mandatory inside the church building.
The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14. If you are high-risk for COVID-19 but would still like to pay your respects, please contact the family for arrangements.
Interment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Darlene’s name to the Frederick Church of the Brethren Deacon Fund.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.