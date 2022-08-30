Darlene Mongelli, 69, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, Maryland, after an extended illness.
Born Oct. 7, 1952, in Washington, D.C., Darlene was the oldest of three born to George and Geraldine Briggs, of Washington, D.C.
Darlene graduated from La Reine High School in 1970, and from Strayer University in 1974. After college, Darlene spent the next 40 years employed by the U.S. government.
After retirement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Darlene spent 10 years as a consultant with Crest Creek Consulting, supporting the Office on Violence Against Women in processing grant awards.
Darlene enjoyed traveling and craft shows (especially the Catoctin Colorfest), and nothing brought her more joy than spoiling her 11 grandchildren.
Darlene was predeceased by her husband of 22 years, Thomas A. Mongelli, on Aug. 7, 2020; parents, George and Gerry Briggs; and sister, Toni McClure.
Darlene is survived by her children, Mattea (Michael) Hartlove, Jonathan Proctor and Rhiannon Proctor; grandchildren, Dakota Grisez, Reganne Proctor-Bowens, Kyle, Brady and Payton Hartlove, and Lamarr and Sydney White; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Martha Briggs and family; and niece, Sandi (Russ) Davis.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at jldavisfh.com.
Because of you, we will “be courageous and be brave, and in our hearts you’ll always stay, forever young.”