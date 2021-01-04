Darlene P. Allen

Mrs. Darlene (Pruett) Allen, age 84, of Clarksburg, MD, passed away in the early hours of Dec. 28, 2020 after a relatively short illness.
She was the wife of the late William Allen, her husband of 55 years, who predeceased her in 2017.
Born July 27, 1936, in Bishop, VA. She was the daughter of the late Anthony & Mattie Belle Pruett.
She is survived by her son, Anthony Allen & wife Traci Allen, beloved grandchildren; Michael Allen & Alexa Curtis and husband Mike Curtis; great- grandchild; Aria Curtis. She also leaves behind a brother Joe Pruett and wife Brenda; her brother-in-law, Frank Allen and wife Heidi; and son-in-law Jim Kasper.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Carol Kasper, and brother Sherman Pruett and spouse Judy Pruett.
Darlene was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother and will be forever missed. She was a very hard worker and loved to cook. She worked at the Marriott cafeteria at Comsat for over 20 years. She loved spending time with her family and working in her garden & yard.
Darlene was a devout Christian and was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Cedar Grove, MD.
Due to the current COVID pandemic, there will be no viewing. Darlene will be laid to rest beside her husband and daughter at Mt. Olivet in Frederick, MD. The burial and services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814.