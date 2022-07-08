Mr. Darrell Stephan Wims, of Hagerstown, Maryland, entered eternal rest Sunday July 3, 2022, at Hospice in Washington County (Doey’s House), surrounded by family and friends. Darrell was born on March 12, 1961, in Frederick, Maryland, to the late Earl A. Wims Jr. and Arlene Hubbard Wims. He grew up in Centerville, Maryland. He will not only be missed by his family but by childhood running buddies, as their close relationship has lasted down through the years.
Darrell attended Frederick High School. He was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, where he served on the usher board and hospitality committee, and as class leader. Darrell worked as a landscaper. He took great pride in his work. People in the neighborhood and surrounding communities called him when they needed yard work done.
Darrell enjoyed family gatherings, during the holidays, and just to get together. He always showed up when the Washington Redskins, now the Washington Commanders, were playing.
Darrell’s viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m., family will receive friends at 10 a.m., and the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 4010 Ijamsville Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754. To view the live webcast of the service, send tree planting and flower contributions, or for further information, please visit garylrollinsfuneralhome.com/.