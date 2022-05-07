Darwin Gene Lawson, 84, of Mount Airy, passed from this life Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of Sue Lawson. Born Sept. 6, 1937, in Fountain Mills, Maryland, he was the son of Clyde Leroy Lawson Sr. and Mazie Eudora Lawson.
Darwin was a route driver for Ideal Farms Dairy for 24 years, later working for Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association Inc., where he retired after 25 years. He was a lifelong member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, belonging to the Monocacy Congregation since 1957. Darwin loved planting his garden and sharing it with others.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Rick Lawson and wife Mary, Phil Lawson and wife Theresa, Kathy Stone and husband Eric, Tim Lawson and wife Maddie, and John Lawson and wife Renie; 12 grandchildren, Ivy (Ryan), Faith, Daniel, David (Brittany), Douglas (Moya), Alexa (Charlie), Cassidy, Shawnda (James), Timmy, Zachary, Marissa and Kelsey; 11 great-grandchildren, Landon, Amelia, Bailee, Hudson, Taytum, Liam, Quinn, Selena, Hannah, Austin and Paisley. He is also survived by his siblings, Barbara Lawson, Carroll Lawson, and Carlton Lawson and wife Dottie; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Clyde Leroy Lawson Jr., Donald R. Lawson, Larry W. Lawson and Richard E. Lawson.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, where a funeral service will be held at noon, immediately following the visiting hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Monocacy Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 10015 Lewisdale Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754.
Expression s of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.