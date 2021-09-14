Daryl Kevin Slifer

Daryl Kevin Slifer, 53, of Kearneysville, West Virginia, formerly of Brunswick, Maryland, passed from this life Aug. 26, 2021, at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. Born Aug. 13, 1968, in Frederick Maryland, he was the son of Thomas Slifer Sr. and the late Wanda N. Shewbridge. Daryl is survived by his son, Daryl Slifer Jr. (DJ), of Sandy Hook, Maryland; his beloved girlfriend, Ella Woodward (aka his “Baby Cakes”) and her brother and his buddy (Muscles). He is also survived by his sister, Pam and Jesse Ault, of Brunswick Maryland; sister, Jessie Slifer, of New Jersey; brothers, Thomas (Tom Tom) Slifer and wife Linda, of Frederick, Maryland, and Richard Shepley and wife Donna, of Smithsburg; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. He was employed by Snyder Environmental Services at the time of his death. He was an avid Redskins and Yankees fan. Daryl had a great heart and showed tremendous love to his family and friends. He was one of a kind and will be dearly missed. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.