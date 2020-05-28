David A. Webb, 61, of Frederick, MD passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
David was born in Pennsylvania, lived in Maryland, and moved to California where he resided for many years. David had a passion for music, guitars, movies and books. He was an avid reader and amassed a large collection of CDs. He worked for Harley Davidson for 10 years.
He leaves behind his loving mother, Roberta Webb; sisters, Karen Plourde and Linda Webb; niece, Nicole Lear and her husband, Matt; nephews, Matthew, Brandon, Phillip and Justin, and two great-nieces. Uncle Robert Ivill and wife, Connie; cousin, Samantha Betty and her husband, Brandon.
He will be fondly remembered by the Byron and Fernandez families.
A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date.