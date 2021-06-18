David Alan Zentz Sr., 75, passed away on May 22 at his home.
David was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gloria Green Zentz; his parents, Carrie Zentz Roop and David H. Zentz; his sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Kenneth Keilholtz, Sr.; and his nieces, Kathy Keilholtz Williams and Kay Keilholtz Schaller.
David was a Vietnam War veteran and served on the USS Sacramento. He was a longtime employee of Eastalco until the company left the Frederick area. He loved sports and was an avid movie buff.
David is survived by his son, David Alan Zentz Jr. and his daughter-in-law Kate; his four beloved grandchildren, Alissa, Jenna, Rebekah and Braden; his sisters, Zoe Z. Aler of Towson, Maryland, and Deanna Z. Lewis of Little River, South Carolina; five nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and sisters-in-law, Betsy Harman, Gladys Warehime (John), and Beverly Wetzel (John). He is also survived by his cat, Amber. She was his dear companion and brought him great joy.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-1942.
