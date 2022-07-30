David Anthony Martin, 56, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away at home on July 27, 2022. David was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 9, 1966, to Janice and Galen Martin. He attended Maryland School for the Deaf and went on to complete his undergraduate studies at Gallaudet University. He then earned his master’s degree in deaf education from Western Maryland College (now known as McDaniel College).
David married the love of his life, Deborah Colon-Martin. They are celebrating 31 years of marriage in August. He is survived by his wife and four children, Isaac Noah Martin (Raven Martin), Isabella Emelina Martin (Daniel Darling), Iris Antonia Saunders (Tori Saunders) and Iana Armina Martin. He was also loved and survived by his two grandchildren, Judah Rhoads Darling and Troyer Rivera Saunders.