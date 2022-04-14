David Michael “Mike” Bollinger, 46, of Thurmont, passed away unexpectedly Saturday April 9, 2022, at his home.
Born Aug. 21, 1975, in Leesburg, Virginia, he was the son of Lester E. and the late Barbara nee Heffner Rice.
Mike enjoyed being outdoors, spending his time deer hunting, riding ATVs, and participating in shooting sports of which he enjoyed with his family, teaching his wife and sons how to shoot. He enjoyed tuning and tinkering with trucks, especially Fords. Mike also enjoyed collecting guns and was a lover of Rottweiler dogs. For 29 years, Mike was a devoted employee of the Ayer Corporation, where he served as a supervisor. He was a devoted and loyal member of Pioneer Baptist Church.
Mike was a problem solver and would go out of his way to help someone in need. Most of all, he loved his family and was a devoted husband, father and friend to those who came to know him.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 25 years, Amy Bollinger; sons, Levi Bollinger (Miranda Peterman) and David Bollinger; father, Lester Bollinger (Dot); siblings, Joe Bollinger (Julie), Lisa Jones (Tracy), Judy Onley (Kevin) and Beth Emory (Terry); and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Pioneer Baptist Church, 13802 Long Road, Thurmont, MD 21788, from 1 p.m. until the start of services at 2 p.m. Pastor James Coblentz will officiate. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Cemetery.
David’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home (online condolences at blacksfuneralhomes.com).