David Cauffman

Mr. David M. Cauffman, 70, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, in WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital.
Born Sept. 22, 1951, in Portsmouth, Virginia, he was the son of Doris (Roschel) Cauffman, of Fort Myers, Florida, and the late Daniel H. Cauffman. David graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the class of 1970. He attended Penn State University and received his bachelor’s degree in history from Shippensburg University. He later received his master’s degree in education from Frostburg University. He and his wife of over 29 years, Carol A. Cauffman, were married on June 26, 1992, in Frederick, Maryland. David worked for the Maryland Department of Education as a teacher and principal for over 33 years. He retired in 2013. Following his retirement, he worked with his son and grandson in the office of American Recycling Services, Quincy, Pennsylvania. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two children, David M. Cauffman Jr. (Roxane), of Waynesboro, and Lori L. Cauffman (Dawn Freeman Cauffman), of Conway, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Erika Moon (Logan), Brady Cauffman and Christian Freeman; one brother, Daniel Cauffman, of Rowlett, Texas; two sisters, Beckie Bumbaugh, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and Beth Clark, of Fort Myers, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Pastor Jeremy Lehman officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, near Quincy, Pennsylvania. The family wil l receive friends one hour prior to the services, Thursday morning, in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Maranatha Food Pantry, 195 W. Loudon St., Chambersburg, PA 17201. Online condolences may be expressed at bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.