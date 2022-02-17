David Charles Kline, 75, passed of natural causes at his home in Walkersville, Maryland, on Jan. 31, 2022.
David was predeceased by his parents, Bruce and Myrtle Kline; and brother, Ronald Kline.
Surviving are nephews, Mark Kline and Michael Kline.
David was a retired firefighter from Montgomery County Fire Department and Frederick County Transit. After retirement, David spent many hours volunteering with the Maryland State Firemen’s Association and the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Department.
David’s warm smile and boisterous voice will be fondly remembered by his many friends.
Interment will be private. A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.