David Clark

David Grant Clark of Homewood at Crumland Farms, Frederick, passed away suddenly on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend to many, Dave was born November 7, 1933, in Hartford, Connecticut, to the late Kenneth Grant and Dorothy Bidwell Clark. He was educated in the East Hartford school system, where he was active in athletics and music.
Dave attended Trinity College (Hartford), where he played football and was a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity. He left after sophomore year to enlist in the Army, becoming a communications specialist and completing his tour of duty in Korea. Following his Army service, Dave returned to school, matriculating to Springfield College, where he played football and graduated as a member of the Class of 1958. He then received a master’s degree in education from the University of Rochester.
On Dec. 7, 1957, he married the former Mary-Jo Hugret at Center Congregational Church in Manchester, Connecticut. Dave taught physical education at the University of Rochester, then accepted a teaching position at Frederick Community College (FCC). In addition to teaching, he served as athletic director before becoming the first executive director of the FCC Fund and subsequently vice president of institutional development. Recognizing his fine work in growing the FCC athletics program from three to 12 sports while athletic director, in 1989 Dave was named to the NJCAA Region XX Hall of Fame and in 2014 to the FCC Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the inaugural induction class. His development efforts raised over $3 million for FCC, monies used to create many scholarships and expand the campus.
Dave was very active in the community. He was a founding member of the Middletown Valley Athletic Association, where he helped start the football program and coached midget football, and he was also instrumental in raising money to start the football program at Middletown High School. He was a member and former president of the Middletown Lion’s Club, member and former president of the Rotary Club of Frederick, and member and former president of the Frederick Cotillion. Dave was a member of the Economic Community and Development Commission, a member of the Frederick City Recreation Commission, served on the Frederick Area Committee on Transportation (chair of Local Roads Committee), and was a member of the Board of the Maryland Sheriff’s Youth Ranch. He also was an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels. He liked being known as someone who “got it done” and proudly did so in Frederick County for over 50 years.
A longtime member of Christ Reformed Church, Middletown, Dave was a member of the Senior Choir and, over the years, he served as elder, deacon and chairman of the consistory, among many other positions.
Dave loved his family and friends; always enjoyed a good laugh, a bad joke, just about any sporting event and his children’s and grandchildren’s sports, events and shows, and he especially enjoyed being on a beach or the water. He remembered birthdays (calling to sing happy birthday in his beautiful voice); kept up with many friends; and was mentally and physically strong to the end. He was the kind of person who made everyone around him happier and will be missed by all.
Predeceased by his wife, Mary-Jo, Dave is survived by his three sons, David G. Clark Jr. and his partner Michael of Arlington, Virginia, Thomas S. Clark and his wife, Mary Beth, of Adamstown, Maryland, and John K. Clark and his wife, Lynne, of Meraux, Louisiana. He also leaves six grandchildren, Ashley Newcomb (husband Adam), Brittany, Melissa Lombard (husband Mark), Amelia, Rachel and Ken Clark; his sister, Jane Clark Landry of Glastonbury, Connecticut; and several nieces and nephews. Dave will be remembered fondly by many friends, including special friend Sally Miller of Frederick.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Dave will be interred at the Christ Reformed Church Cemetery at a private ceremony on Dec. 19. A celebration of life service will be held at a future time and place. Stay tuned.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Christ Reformed Church, the American Heart Association, Meals on Wheels, or the Rotary International Foundation.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.