David Cumming Meadows, 80, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Tranquillity of Fredericktowne.
Born on July 7, 1940, in Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Alonzo Edward Meadows and Veronica Leila (Cumming) Meadows.
He was the loving husband of Martha Meadows, his wife of 60 years.
He was educated in the Frederick County Public Schools system and attended Gettsyburg College. David excelled in baseball, football and basketball in both high school and college. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and he began his lifelong career with Meadows Van and Storage, becoming president in 1967.
David served on boards of Fredericktown/Mercantile Bank, Frederick Memorial Hospital, Goodwill Industries and the Frederick County Physical Fitness Commission. He is a lifelong member of All Saints’ Episcopal Church and served more than one term on the vestry.
He was an avid canoeist and backpacker throughout his adult years and enjoyed camping with his family. He was one of the co-founders and charter members of the Monocacy Canoe Club. He enjoyed relaxing in his mountain home, “Thanksgiving 1968.”
In addition to his wife, he is survived by their children, April Meadows, David Meadows II and wife Leanna, and Melanie Stuart and husband John. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Bryce Meadows, Corryn Meadows and Ryan Stuart; sisters, Jaime Dixon and Tena O’Rear; and his beloved cat, Tabby.
A celebration of David’s life will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 106 W. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. Interment will follow at the church columbarium.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.