David Denton Jr. passed away on July 24, 2020, at his home in Charlotte, NC. He was born November 2, 1957, in Williamsburg, KY, to David M. Denton Sr. and Margaret “Peggy” Denton.
He graduated from Frederick High School in 1976 and Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) with a BA degree in Communications/Mass Media in 1980. Interest in internet technology led him to become certified in Microsoft communications. He was a former producer at 3 Roads Communications where he produced video projects for broadcast television and marketing pieces for clients. As a medical technology specialist he did programming for the campus television station and archiving at Presbyterian College Pharmacy School in Clinton, SC. At the time of his passing, he was employed by Spectrum Communications in Charlotte.
David loved family and organized an annual Denton reunion in the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina beginning in 1999. As master of ceremonies, he kept us organized and laughing for long weekends until this year when it was no longer safe to congregate.
As an enthusiastic Panthers fan, he often had season tickets to share with family. He even flew to Washington state to attend a Panthers game and cherished the football thrown to him by Cam Newton at that game. His love of music and cinema was also a big part of his life.
In addition to his parents, David is survived by his sons, Cailen (Melyssa) of Vancouver, Canada; Ethan (Zoe); and daughter, Hannah of Charlotte, NC; his sister, Mary Margaret Flood (David) of St. Mary’s County, MD, and a large extended family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cremation Society of America in Charlotte, NC. A celebration of life will be held at a later time due to the pandemic. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.