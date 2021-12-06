David R. Dinges, 71, of Smithsburg, MD passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. He was born April 12, 1950, in Round Hill, Virginia.
He was the Son of late William C. and Ruth (Barber) Dinges. David retired from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department, Frederick, MD; with 28 years of honorable service. He currently Owned and Operated the Frederick Detective Agency, Frederick, MD.
David is survived by his wife of 40 years, Loretta and his son’s and their spouses, David and Shannon Dinges, Steven and Amy Dinges, Blaine and Jenny Whipp and Chad and Carrie Whipp.
Sister and husband, Patty and Terry Smith of Boonsboro, MD. Brother-In-Law, James Edwards of Littlestown, PA.
Fifthteen Grandchildren, Cody Bechtol, Allie, David W., Zoey, Aidan, Cody Keiper, Zachary (Kristen), Ryan, and Collin Dinges; Cole, Bristol, Cassie, Jesse, and Lainey Whipp. One great granddaughter Caroline Bechtol. He is also survived by several close nephews, nieces, along with many great nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, William “Joseph” and Ronald “Whitey” Dinges, one sister, Betty L. Shaffer and one grandson, Zachary Keiper.
David served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era. He also served Frederick County residents, schools, local and Federal agencies throughout his tenure and many distinguished years as a Captain with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department in charge of Criminal Investigations and Drug Enforcement, he worked closely with the DEA and Organized Crime Units. He was commended and recognized by numerous Awards and Recognitions from the Presidential Committee, Maryland State Governor’s Office and the Frederick County Public School Board, local and private organizations for his outstanding devotion to his community.
But for David his most noteworthy accomplishments were as a husband, father, and grandfather. His greatest pride was his family.
He will be greatly missed by family and closest friends Todd and Donna Crum and family, Bradley, Emily and Naomi of Frederick, MD.
A Memorial will be held in David’s Honor on December 11, 2021, at noon., Garfield Methodist Church, 13628 Stottlemyer Road, Smithsburg, MD. Interment will be at the Garfield Church Cemetery. Interment will be immediately following the Memorial by family members only.
At this time, Loretta and family would like to acknowledge the Meritus Medical Center’s Staff; especially Dr. Tony Basel, DO, Laura Trumbaugh, CRNP and Becca Anderson, RN. They took such diligent care of David during such a challenging time. They treated him with such kindness, dignity, and professionalism. We will cherish your thoughtfulness always!
