On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Jane Buckler, father of Pamela J. (Phillip Bowers) Buckler and the late John E. Buckler and Cheryl A. Williams, son of the late Edward John and Madaline Buckler, grandfather of Mark Jr. and Nicolas (Traci Simons) Mann, Bryan Buckler, Jase Williams and Breanne (Charles) Dunckley, great-grandfather of Madalyn and Mason Mann and Maverick and Everett Dunckley, passed away.
Relatives and friends are invited to David’s Life Celebration on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD. Online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com.