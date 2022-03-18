David F. Ergler

David Francis Ergler, 73, of Jefferson, Maryland, died peacefully Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, surrounded by his loving family. Born Dec. 18, 1948, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Richard Ergler and Betty DeFrancesco Ergler of Altoona, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 35 years, Maxine Patricia Ergler, on Aug. 8, 2014.
He grew up in Altoona, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Bishop Guilfoyle High School in 1967. He was a star athlete, competing in baseball and football. He was recruited to play baseball as a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox. He studied accounting and received an associate degree from Penn State University. He worked for Weis Markets for 47 years, starting in high school. He held various positions with the company, including manager, supervisor and district manager in Maryland, where he resided since 1985. He retired in 2012 to take care of his loving wife.
He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Community in Middletown, Maryland, since 1985. He dedicated his time as a greeter and an usher. He was a member of the church support grief ministry, as well as a member of the local Knights of Columbus.
He loved being at the beach, walking on the sand and in the ocean. He especially liked to gather up seashells. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a hard-working, kind-hearted man who loved to spend time with family and friends. He was an avid reader who would then donate books to different organizations. He was a huge HO train collector for more than 50 years. His basement housed a large train platform that originated from his father, who worked on the Pennsylvania Railroad. He made extensive additions to include new tracks, bridges, houses and cars, and he enjoyed running the trains with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Cunningham and husband Eric, of Chicago, Illinois; daughter, Stephanie Cline, of Jefferson, Maryland; son, Matthew Ergler and wife Wendy, of Odessa, Florida; son, Eric Rodnick and wife Stacy, of Barnhart, Missouri; daughter, Melissa Yon and husband Jeremy, of Cleveland, Ohio; daughter, Larissa Coyle and husband Thomas, of Stephenson, Virginia; daughter, Skyler Ergler, of Hanover, Pennsylvania; and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his three sisters, Jane Treese and husband Robert, of Boynton Beach, Florida, Eileen Callahan and husband Patrick, of Altoona, Pennsylvania, and Frances Fahr, of Altoona, Pennsylvania.
Family will receive friends at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland, on Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 2-5 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, March 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Community, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, Maryland, with Msgr. Robert Jaskot serving as officiant.
Interment will be at Christ Reformed United Church of Christ Cemetery, 12 S. Church Street, Middletown, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David’s name to the church at 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769.
Please visit Mr. Ergler’s online memorial at keeneybasford.com.