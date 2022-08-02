David Folcomer

We are devastated to announce the passing of our amazing husband and father, David Michael Folcomer, on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Dave had a larger-than-life personality and charisma that made almost everyone he encountered adore him. We’re not sure how we’ll go on without him, but we smile through our tears with many years of wonderful memories. Dave was born in Chicago on Jan. 20, 1950, but was raised in York County, Pennsylvania. He was raised by his mother, Betty Fishel Weaver, and his maternal grandparents, Howard and Edna Fishel, on the family farm. His grandfather taught him the value of a strong work ethic at an early age. He worked countless hours in the farm fields after school and during the summers. He was a proud graduate of Kennard-Dale High School (class of 1967), maintaining lifelong friendships with classmates. While at Kennard-Dale, he earned state recognition as he received the Keystone Farmer Degree in Harrisburg, FFA’s highest state award. He carried his same work ethic throughout his entire professional career and experienced great success in the construction equipment industry. He worked his way up after graduating from Penn State University, majoring in agribusiness. He worked first as a mechanic, then in the parts department and ultimately in a sales role. It was sales where Dave excelled the most. He was recognized with many awards, including as the top salesperson in North America by Case Construction Equipment. Later in his career, he purchased a Case Construction dealership and successfully expanded that business into a multi-million-dollar enterprise, with five stores in two states and approximately 60 employees. Dave was well liked by his employees and customers, both on a professional and personal level. His success can be attributed to the fact that he was good on his word and always willing to help others. Dave will be remembered as the best father to Amanda Haddaway (and husband John Haddaway), of Woodsboro, Maryland, and best husband to Ann-Marie Gray Folcomer. He will also be missed by many friends and his extended family, including niece, Leslie Folcomer (and son Jacob), of Middletown, Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law, Mary, Marcie and Ella, and their significant others, Steve, Robert and Edward; brothers-in-law, Doug and LeRoy, and LeRoy’s wife Jamie; as well as many other nieces and nephews, including Julia Grace, who held a special place in Uncle Dave’s heart. He will also be missed by his cousins. Dave was preceded in death by his mother and his brother, Richard Folcomer. We invite you to celebrate a life well-lived with us during the visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland, or during the memorial service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Havre de Grace, Maryland. Dave was always generous with those in his life, and we request donations in his memory to the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress (mdsc.org), a nonprofit he supported annually, in lieu of flowers.
