David Frowert

David Howard Frowert, of Fairfax, Virginia, passed away on Jan. 23, 2022, after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 79 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Laura and George Howard Frowert; and his brother, George Richard Frowert, of Camden, New Jersey.
David is survived by his fiancée, Dorothy Hall, of Frederick, Maryland, his partner of 27 years. David was happiest when he and Dorothy spent time with his family. Surviving children and grandchildren are George Frowert and his wife Melanie and their sons Andrew and Alexander, of Mechanicsville, Virginia; Matthew Frowert and his wife Ibolya Latran and their sons Samuel and Benjamin, of Falls Church, Virginia; Nancy Frowert and her daughter Edith, of Richmond, Virginia; and John Frowert and his wife Vickie, of Fairfax, Virginia. He is also survived by his former spouse and mother of his children, Mary Jane C. Frowert, of Fredericksburg, Virginia.
David graduated from Drexel University with a degree in civil engineering and received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Washington. He was licensed in Virginia as a professional engineer and spent most of his working career with Bechtel and Northrop Grumman, constructing electric power generating plants and implementing air traffic control systems.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. at Advent Funeral Home, 7211 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22046.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s name may be made to Inova Schar Cancer Institute.