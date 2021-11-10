David Gochenour

Mr. David A. “Dave” Gochenour, 60, of Rouzerville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at his home. Born Aug. 18, 1961, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Donald L. and the late Jean Y. (Wetzel) Gochenhour. He and his wife of over 20 years, Mrs. Kathleen (Boyle) Gochenour, were married Aug. 16, 2000, in Hagerstown, Pennsylvania. Dave was an avid fisherman and loved watching NASCAR, throwing darts and swimming in the pool. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Wagaman (Justin) and Natasha Carder (Allen); six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, Debra Green (Roy), Donald Gochenour Jr. (Darci) and Marianne Summer (Francis); and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dave’s honor to the American Cancer Society: www.cancer.org/donate. Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.Online condolences can be expressed at www.bower soxfuneralhomes.com.
