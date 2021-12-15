David Haines

David Eugene Haines, 76, of Middletown, Maryland, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at his home after a three-year battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family and special friends (Alex and Karen). Born Jan. 30, 1945, in Middletown, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Leah (Delauter) Haines. David was the husband of Delores Wiles Haines for nearly 56 years, married on Feb. 12, 1966.
David started his working career early in life at the Donald Keller Family Farm. After graduating from Middletown High School in 1963, he went to work at Model Garage, where he met his wife, Delores. David left Model for a few years and worked for the Town of Middletown as maintenance supervisor but returned to Model and worked there for a total of 35-plus years. While working a full-time job, he took care of maintenance at Chesterbrook Apartments for 40-plus years. David worked at Fountaindale Auto Center before semi-retiring and taking a job with MacRo Realty as site supervisor/property management. David also operated his own business, Dave's Lawn Care and Small Engine Repair, for 50-plus years, and he met many great people he considered friends. David always had a big smile when someone called him for advice. He was a jack of all trades, always knowing the right person to call to get the job done. Helping family and friends was David's favorite hobby.
David is survived by two sons, Dale (Beverly) and Drew (April); grandchildren, Dustin, Adam, Elly, Ariel and Summer Haines; stepgrandchildren, Jennifer and Wesley (Megan) Leatherman; stepgreat-grandchild, June Leatherman; sister, Beverly Grove; sisters-in-law, Bonnie and Evelyn Haines; and many nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by brothers, Charles E. Jr. and Thomas W. Haines.
David was a member of Zion Lutheran Church for 50-plus years, serving on the council and cemetery board; Middletown Volunteer Fire Co.; and Sons of Amvets. He also helped with projects at the Harmony Lutheran Church.
David was blessed with a dedicated and comforting true friend, Karen Grossnickle, pastor of New Beginnings Covenant Church, and who visited and called him faithfully. She helped him find peace and assured him everything would be okay.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. at Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown, Maryland. A celebration of David's life will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. (casual dress requested). Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate. Interment will be at Zion Cemetery, Middletown, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made to New Beginnings Covenant Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 669, Middletown, MD 21769
Pallbearers are: Dustin, Adam and Elly Haines; Alex Baker; Sam Rudman; and Wes Leatherman.
The family would like to thank Penny Marshall, Frederick Hospice (Ann and Melisa), and Home Care (Mary) for the personal care he received at home.
