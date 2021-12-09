Mr. David Edwin Hawkins, 76, of Knoxville, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 5, 2021.
Born Feb. 19, 1945, in Frederick, Maryland, David was the son of the late Edwin and Ruth Hawkins. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1965 and served in Korea with 2nd Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division. After his military service, Mr. Hawkins returned to Maryland and worked on the family farm before taking a job at Eastalco in Frederick, where he worked until he retired. He also worked part time delivering mail for the United States Postal Service, and steaming crabs at Jug Bridge Seafood and W&W Beef Poultry & Seafood. Mr. Hawkins also owned some investment properties. He enjoyed mowing the grass and spending time with his son, granddaughters, family and friends.
Mr. Hawkins was preceded in death by a brother, John Robert Hawkins. He is survived by his son, Jonathan David Hawkins and fiancée Hillary; his siblings, Nancy (Moxley) Bittle, Harold Franklin Hawkins, Bettyjane Viola Burgess and husband Charlie, Bettyjean Virginia (Zigler) Hunter, and James Bradley Hawkins and wife Vera; three granddaughters, Addison Renee Hawkins, Calee Jo Hawkins and Elizabeth Ruth Hawkins; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hioghway in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Interment with military honors will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a food bank of one’s choice.