David Huston, 86, of Frederick, Maryland passed away on Dec. 27, 2021, of complications after a fall.
David is survived by his son Glen Huston and wife Cheryl of Mount Airy, Maryland, his daughter Kathryn Cavell and husband David of Boonsboro, Maryland, and his stepson Brian Smith of Yuma, Arizona; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
David was preceded in death by his beloved wife Gail, daughter Heather Huston, and daughter Anne Huston Dennett.
David was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and moved to Montgomery County, Maryland, in 1958. He lived in Silver Spring, Kensington, Potomac, Rockville, Gaithersburg, Germantown and Frederick.
After graduating from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics, he worked in Washington, D.C., for the Thomas J. Fisher mortgage and insurance company, and then Martens & Moore insurance company.
David then switched to the Real Estate business in 1969, becoming a Real Estate Broker in Montgomery County, Maryland, for 50 years. He was the Sales Manager and VP for Better Homes Realty in Bethesda, Managing Broker for Croyder-Irvin Realty in Bethesda, and Associate Broker for Real Estate 100 in Gaithersburg. David then started his own business in 1981 called Huston & Associates, Realtors which he owned and operated until a year before his death.
Besides work, David was a long time member of the Neelsville Presbyterian Church in Germantown, serving as an Elder, Deacon, and Trustee.
David enjoyed spending time with his family, playing with his dogs, attending various live sports events (especially the Washington Redskins), and going to the beach. He loved traveling around the country (and world) with his wife Gail until she passed away in 2014.
A memorial service is planned for noon on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Road, Germantown MD 20876. Interment will be in the church cemetery following the memorial service.
Arrangement are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mount Airy. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.