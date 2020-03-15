David James Andrews, of Point of Rocks, Maryland, died at age 63 on March 5, 2020, from complications of the flu and pneumonia. Dave was a loving husband to Pamela Baker, his wife of 40 years; father of Jamie Andrews; and grandfather of Lucy and Marcie Anderton.
Born on March 6, 1956, in South Euclid, Ohio, to Vernon and Lorraine Andrews, Dave moved to Maryland in 1987 to work for Verizon, where he was employed for 33 years.
A celebration of life will be held on April, 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a GoFundMe for Dave’s granddaughters.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.