David Keffer

David Lincoln Keffer of Monrovia, Maryland, age 59, was born April 4, 1962, in Washington, D.C., to Ruth Daley and the late Robert Keffer and went to be with his Lord and Savior Feb. 7, 2022. Even though he did not achieve all his goals here on earth, he achieved his ultimate goal: being in the arms of Jesus.
He was a loving husband, an amazing father and loyal best friend. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Lisa Keffer, of Monrovia, Maryland. They were inseparable, two peas in a pod, best friends for life. She was there holding his hand until his last breath. His last gaze was on her, and his next was on the Lord. He leaves behind his children, David and Ashley Meachum, Hillary and Joseph Rosario, Madelyn and John Slagle, Spencer and Tiffany Meachum, Austin Meachum and fiancée Sierra Rockinberg, Autumn Meachum, Caroline Keffer, and Garrison Meachum and fiancée Taylor Houck. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Matthew, Jonathan, Isabelle, Gabrielle, Arabelle, Noelle, Jasmine, Robert, Stephen, Julian, Elena, Arialle, Peyton, Aurora, Jaxen, Aydin, Axxel, Penelope, Malachi and Misty. Along with his huge family, he leaves behind his mother, Ruth Daley, and stepfather Ed; siblings, Kathy Croney, Cindy Sellers and Paul Keffer; his cousin, Allan Keffer, whom he loved like a brother; a very special friend, Stanley Gibson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
David was part of the Local 602. If he was not welding or doing anything work-related, you could find him talking to anyone about anything and everything. When talking to him, he made you feel like you’ve known him for years even if you met him five minutes ago. But mostly, he loved talking about the Lord and sharing the word with everyone. Due to his passion about the Lord, he became an ordained minister. Any chance he got, he would preach, even when cooking bacon.
Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, where a funeral service will be on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. Burial and reception will follow.
