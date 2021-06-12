David Lee Abernethy

David L. Abernethy, 79, of Monrovia, Maryland, passed away on June 7, 2021, at home surrounded by family. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Karie; and son-in-law, Austin.
David was a lifelong printer like his father. He met his wife Barbara county dancing, and they wed in 1987. Shortly after, Karie was welcomed into the world. In addition to being a wonderful husband and father, he operated a print shop in the basement of his home. In his spare time, he built a log home in Virginia and volunteered with the Walkersville Southern Railroad playing Santa for the Christmas trains. David always had a golden retriever by his side.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to the golden retriever rescue, GRREAT at https://grreat.org
A celebration of his life will be held in the near future.