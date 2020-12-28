Mr. David Lee Pickett Sr., 83, of Taneytown, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Carroll Hospice Dove House, Westminster.
Born Dec. 4, 1937, in Folly Quarter, Howard County, MD, he was the son of late Herschel Wesley Pickett and late Doris Ruby Welsh Pickett. He was the husband of Cynthia Janice Meyer Pickett of Taneytown, MD.
Dave was the fifth of twelve children and he is survived by nine of them. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by children Dave Jr., Roxanne and Terry. He also had several grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved their PapPap and MorePappy very much.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard and Pete, and by children Cherie, Tommy and Kevin.
Per his wishes, there will be no services. Please send donations to the wonderful staff at Carroll Hospice, Inc.- Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
