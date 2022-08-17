David Lee

David M. Lee passed away from a brief illness on Aug. 9, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born July 17, 1969, in Washington, D.C, he was the son of Margaret Lee and the late James Matthew Lee. He resided in Hyattsville, Maryland, until recently when he moved to Frederick, Maryland.

David received his education through the Prince George’s County Public Schools system, and graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, in 1987. David was most recently employed by Amazon in Rockville, Maryland.