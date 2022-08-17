David M. Lee passed away from a brief illness on Aug. 9, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. Born July 17, 1969, in Washington, D.C, he was the son of Margaret Lee and the late James Matthew Lee. He resided in Hyattsville, Maryland, until recently when he moved to Frederick, Maryland.
David received his education through the Prince George’s County Public Schools system, and graduated from Frederick Douglass High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, in 1987. David was most recently employed by Amazon in Rockville, Maryland.
He is survived by his two sons, Tyler Lee, 30, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, and Torrey Lee, 28, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; mother, Margaret Lee, of Frederick, Maryland; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Fern Brown and Lucille Lee; and grandfathers, George Brown and William T. Lee.
Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Rollins Life Celebration Center, 330 Catoctin Ave., Frederick, Maryland, with family hour at 10 a.m. and a memorial service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be shared at rollinslifecelebrationcenter.com.