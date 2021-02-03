A man of family, faith and inclusivity, Dr. David M. Denton Sr., of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Jan. 30, 2021, peacefully in his home in Walkersville, Maryland.
David was born Nov. 9, 1931, in Robbinsville, North Carolina, to Gwynn and Bess Denton. He was the last survivor of six siblings.
He attended school in North Carolina, then served in the Air Force during the Korean War. At Cumberland Falls State Park in Kentucky, David met Margaret “Peggy” (West). They began young married life as musicians and students, with David on guitar, singing with Peggy in Durham, North Carolina, for North Carolina Saturday night TV. They’ve been singing harmony ever since.
Coaching football at the North Carolina School for the Deaf, David found his calling advocating for the deaf community. In his book “Listening to Deafness: An Old Song Sung Differently,” David reflects, “I was unprepared for such a spellbinding introduction to the world of deafness and silent, fluid discourse.... I’d never seen anything so beautiful. Their fluid signing looked like music would look if it were visual.”
David went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in deaf education and a Master of Arts in educational administration.
Superintendent of Maryland School for the Deaf from 1967-1992, David helped transform the landscape of deaf education, developing and disseminating Total Communication, which incorporates sign language, finger spelling, speech reading and speaking. He initiated MSD football, attended plays and oversaw student homework. His love for the deaf community was his heart and was all-consuming. He loved his students and staff, and they loved him back. Many students still consider David their “school daddy.”
David received an honorary Doctor of Pedagogy in 1971 from McDaniel College for Total Communication and for envisioning and initiating their renowned master’s program in deaf education.
David presented state legislation, creating funds for new buildings, books and staff for the Frederick and Columbia campuses. He envisioned and built the Columbia, Maryland, School for the Deaf, a multi-disabilities campus that nurtured and educated infants through eighth grade, incorporating family education. In 2011, the MSD board named the David M. Denton Building in his honor.
David’s community contributions range from United Way campaign chairman to trustee and keynote speaker for the Community Foundation of Frederick County. From past president of Rotary Club of Frederick/Rotary Fellow to resident storyteller at Fontana Village. From a half-century holding court at Frederick Coffee Club to years as deacon at First Baptist Church. From opening his home to friends and family to nurturing all he encountered from singing and signing to his ever-glorious stories of adventure and joy.
He was invited to lecture in five foreign countries and in the United States as he promoted sign language as a human rights issue.
In addition to his wife, Peggy, and daughter, Mary Margaret Flood (David), of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, David is survived by his grandchildren, Cailen (Melyssa) of Vancouver, Canada, Hannah, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Ethan (Zoe), newly of Frederick; as well as his and Peggy’s extended family members, who have been steadfast in their support. Two family members followed him in education of the Deaf.
David is predeceased by his son, David Denton Jr., who passed suddenly last summer.
The family plans a celebration of life when it is safe to gather, hug and laugh, as David would want.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the following charitable organizations:
n The Maryland School for the Deaf Foundation at www.msd-foundation.org PO Box 636, Frederick, MD 21705
n Frederick Coffee Club Fund, c/o The Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701 www.FrederickCountyGives.org/FrederickCoffeeClub
n Frederick Health Hospice, www.frederickhealthhospice.org/Donate-Support.aspx1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701