David “Dave” Allen Myers, 46, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.
Born June 19, 1975, in Hagerstown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Walter Myers and Jeraldine (Green) Butts.
David graduated with his diploma from Evening High School in 1993. Previously, he attended Boonsboro High School.
He was employed by the Frederick News-Post.
David loved his family, friends, tattoos and a good stiff drink. He also dearly loved his truck. He always brightened your day, and he loved to laugh. He enjoyed meeting new people and equally enjoyed posting memes on Facebook or Snapchat. David was a very giving and helpful person. If you had a need and David could fill it, he would take care of you.
David is survived by his son, Chris Rhodes, of Hagerstown; granddaughter, Karsyn Rhodes, of Hagerstown; sister, Deanna Neal (Brad), of Maugansville; bonus brother, Aaron Twigg (Bonnie), of Hagerstown; bonus brother, Mark Twigg (Tammy), of Williamsport; his brother from another mother, John Coyle (Kathy), of Frederick; former wife, Ashley Cates; and numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his bonus mother, Dolores “Dee” Butts; and bonus father, Robert “Bobby” Butts.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the Williamsport Community Building in Byron Park in Williamsport, Maryland. The family will receive visitors from 6-9 p.m. ET. The celebration of life service will be officiated by Pastor Chadrick Carter.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
David loved with his whole heart, unconditionally. Be more like David. Tell your loved ones that you love them. Today. Tomorrow is not promised to anyone.