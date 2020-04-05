David Ordonio

David R. Ordonio, 62, of Frederick, MD, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his wife and three children.
David was born in Nice, France, to Alfredo and Estella Ordonio on September 5, 1957. He grew up in Virginia Beach, VA, and went to Princess Anne High School. He met the love of his life in 1978 in Illinois during their service in the United States Air Force. In 1980, David and Denise moved to Maryland and were married on September 19, 1981. David had a very successful career in computer networking, but his true gift was his love for life and family. Known to his co-workers as “Holli-Dave,” he spent as much time as he could at the beach, camping, kayaking, bike riding and enjoying life with friends and family. After recovering from his first stroke two years ago, he decided to retire early and buy an RV so that he and his wife could travel. He spent the last year and a half traveling up and down the east coast, visiting friends and spending time in nature. When David wasn’t on the move, he spent time doing what he loved most, playing with his grandchildren. Known as Pappy, he was never too busy to take a walk, do a craft, go on a bike ride, or chase them around the house. His generosity, sense of humor, big-heartedness, and infectious smile that could light up a room will be greatly missed. He was an inspiration to all and truly lived his life to the fullest.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfredo and Estella Ordonio, and his brother, Alfredo Ordonio.
He is survived by his loving wife, Denise Ordonio, and his legacy will live on through his three children, Elizabeth Maxey, David (Davey) Ordonio and Katherine Joseph; his daughter and sons-in-law, Jason Maxey, Colby Ordonio and David Joseph; and five grandchildren, Adelina Ordonio, Addison Maxey, Emma Maxey, Mila Ordonio and Cameron Maxey. He was also expecting another grandson due in April. He is also survived by his brother and sisters, Robert and Gemma Ordonio, Jane and Richard Baum and Mary and Dave Trosien; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
At David’s request, his body will be cremated and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Frederick Memorial Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. The family is forever grateful to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff that provided excellent care and comfort to him and his family.