David Parker

David A. Parker, 71, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
He was the beloved husband of Edith Parker (nee Sorrell).
He was born March 29, 1950, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late James H. Parker Jr. and the late Ida Elizabeth Lee Parker (nee Ward).
David was an avid golfer, and he loved to sing and go fishing with his family.
Devoted father of Jackie Parker, Teri Reeser and husband Matthew, Jimmy Parker, and Dan Parker and wife Carrie. Loving grandfather of Katie and Parker Reeser, and Grace and Faith Parker. He is also survived by his sisters, Patricia Wines and Cheryl Stanley; brother-in-law, Rich Sorrell and wife Jeanne; and his nieces.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Winfield, MD 21784 (beside South Carroll High School). A mask must be worn at the funeral home.
Interment at Lake View Memorial Park will be private.
Memorial contributions may go to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21784.
Arrangements are by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.
