David R. Fogle, Sr.

David Richard Fogle Sr. (Dick), 95, of Woodbine, died Friday, April 10, 2020, from complications associated with the COVID-19 virus at the Sun Valley Assisted Living in Taylorsville.
Husband of the late Marie Harrison Fogle, who passed away in September 2018. They were married for 72 years.
Born on December 9, 1924 in Union Bridge. He was the son of the late Dennis Oden Fogle and Susan Warner Fogle.
He is survived by his daughters, Janice (Becky) Vosloh of Mt. Airy and Linda Clutter and Bruce Clutter of Mt. Airy; and sons, Dale Fogle and Kim Fogle of Woodbine; and David Fogle Jr. and Sabra Fogle of New Windsor; and sister, Betty M. Fogle Waltz of Frederick. He had nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Preceded in death by his siblings, Elizabeth Fogle Lee (Annapolis), Raymo M. Fogle, Frank W. Fogle, Nina Fogle Smith (Frederick) and Kathyrn Fogle Etzler (Detour).
He retired from Springfield Hospital Center, where he was an electrician for 30 years.
He had many hobbies which included playing softball, going to dances, gardening, bowling on Friday nights, horse shoe tournaments, hunting groundhogs in the summers and deer in West Virginia in the fall, and managing/coaching the Woodbine Curves Women’s softball team. He also loved to tell stories.
Due to the current situation concerning the COVID-19, we will be having a Celebration of Life get together in the summer at the Salt Box Ball Fields in Woodbine. We know many people will have stories to tell. Information will follow on burrier-queen.com. Also, on Facebook we are celebrating David Richard “Dick” Fogle Memorial — AKA “Pappy”. Everyone is invited to see and post pictures.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Morgan Chapel Cemetery, Inc., c/o 3001 Flag Marsh Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771.
