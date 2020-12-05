On Dec. 1, 2020, David Larkin Robb of Frederick, Maryland, passed away at the age of 85 after a short battle with COVID-19. He was originally from Buffalo, New York, spent many years enjoying retirement in Amelia Island, Florida, before moving to Maryland. Beloved husband of the late Adelaide S. Robb. Father of Larkin B. Broden (Christopher) and Adelaide S. Gaillard (William). Grandfather of Jonathan R. Gaillard (Aveline) and Schuyler L. Gaillard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. For donation information and online condolences, please visit www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.