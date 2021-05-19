David Ropp, 80, of Summerfield, Florida, passed away May 13, 2021, at the Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages, Florida. He was the husband of the late Winifred L.. “Pete” Ropp who passed in 2018.
He was born in Frederick, on Oct. 11, 1940, a son of the late George and Dorothy Zimmerman. Prior to his retirement, he was a meat cutter with Safeway Grocery Store. He loved to work in his garden, attend yard sales and keeping busy working on small engines and spending time with friends and neighbors.
David is survived by his son, Jeffrey Ropp, and his wife, Ladora, of Frederick; two sisters, Wanda Crawford and husband Danny, of Frederick, and Kathy Manahan and husband Kenneth, of Middletown; his grandchildren, Kyle, Kameron, Joseph, Frankie and Elizabeth; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter, Kimberly Ann Clem, who passed in 2015; and his brother, Richard “Dick” Zimmerman.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, in the Rocky Springs Cemetery, Frederick. Arrangements are with the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.