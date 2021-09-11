David Shankle, Jr.

Mr. David Lee Shankle Jr., 75, of Frederick, passed away Aug. 29, 2021, at Citizens Nursing Home. He was the loving husband of Barbara Shankle, his wife of 40 years.
Born Feb. 1, 1946, in Frederick, David was the son of the late David L. Shankle Sr. and Irene Beesinger. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years, during which he acquired the skills he used in his 30-year career with the telephone company. Mr. Shankle was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he loved bowling and playing pool, as well as card games.
In addition to his loving wife, Barbara, Mr. Shankle is survived by his stepdaughter, Michelle Burdette and husband Randolph Burdette; stepson, Donald Moore and wife Dianne Moore; six grandchildren, Jessica, Jason, Jordon, Devon, Donovan and Dillon; four great-grandchildren; and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda Smith.
A committal service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).